Cowboys Trade Rumors: Michael Gallup Not Being Shopped Amid Jamal Adams Buzz

As rumors swirl about the Dallas Cowboys' interest in acquiring Jamal Adams from the New York Jets, Michael Gallup's name has reportedly not come up for a very good reason.

Per Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, Gallup hasn't been discussed in trade talks between the Cowboys and Jets because the two teams haven't talked since the trade deadline last October.

Adams still has two years remaining on his rookie contract with the Jets, but ESPN's Rich Cimini reported Friday the two sides have reached "an impasse" in their talks about a long-term deal.

The crux of the impasse, according to Cimini, is Adams' desire to get a deal done before the season, but the Jets want to wait.

RJ Choppy of 105.3 The Fan tweeted that NFL Network analyst Michael Irvin texted him the Jets want a first- and third-round pick if they are going to move Adams.

Per former Dallas- and New York-based NFL reporter Gary Myers, the Cowboys are "seriously in play" for Adams now they have an idea of what the asking price is. Gallup's name entered speculation when Myers suggested him as part of a potential deal.

Gallup would make for a natural trade chip if Dallas decides to engage New York in talks. The Jets lost Robby Anderson in free agency and need a frontline wide receiver on the outside who can help Sam Darnold.

The Cowboys already have a proven No. 1 receiver in Amari Cooper and drafted CeeDee Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Even though Gallup had a terrific year in 2019 with 1,107 yards and six touchdowns, the Cowboys could deem him expendable if they want to pursue a two-time Pro Bowler who can upgrade a secondary that lost Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins in free agency.