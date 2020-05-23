Rhode Island Bishop Jokes Tom Brady Bid on Robert Kraft SB Ring to 'Get Another'

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

A Rhode Island Bishop apparently doesn't think Tom Brady has much of a chance to get a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bishop Thomas Tobin joked on Twitter that Brady bid on a Super Bowl LI ring that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioned off for charity:

Kraft's ring from New England's 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons brought in $1.025 million for the All-In Challenge, with proceeds going to several food banks.

Brady ended his 20-year tenure with the Patriots in March. He signed a two-year deal with the Bucs, who haven't won a postseason game since Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003.

According to Tobin, optimism around Tampa Bay is unfounded because Brady won't have any success in his new home.