Rhode Island Bishop Jokes Tom Brady Bid on Robert Kraft SB Ring to 'Get Another'May 23, 2020
Elise Amendola/Associated Press
A Rhode Island Bishop apparently doesn't think Tom Brady has much of a chance to get a seventh Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Bishop Thomas Tobin joked on Twitter that Brady bid on a Super Bowl LI ring that New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft auctioned off for charity:
Kraft's ring from New England's 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons brought in $1.025 million for the All-In Challenge, with proceeds going to several food banks.
Brady ended his 20-year tenure with the Patriots in March. He signed a two-year deal with the Bucs, who haven't won a postseason game since Super Bowl XXXVII in January 2003.
According to Tobin, optimism around Tampa Bay is unfounded because Brady won't have any success in his new home.
New Rule Would Make 4th Quarters Wild 😲
Why replacing the onside kick with a 4th-and-15 is a great idea