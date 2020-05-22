NCAA Announces Voluntary Activities Will Be Allowed for All D-I Sports on June 1

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMay 22, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 03: The NCAA logo on the floor during a Atlantic 10 Women's Basketball Tournament - First Round college basketball game between the Richmond Spiders and the George Washington Colonials at the Smith Center on March 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The NCAA announced on Friday that voluntary activities for all Division I sports may begin on June 1.

The NCAA voted on Wednesday to allow voluntary activities for men's and women's basketball and football starting June 1, per ESPN's Andrea Adelson.

On-campus athletic activities for Division I sports have been banned since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the NCAA's winter and spring sports championships.

In addition, the NCAA extended a waiver through June 30 for eight hours of required, virtual nonphysical activity. Also, men's and women's basketball and football players cannot take part in "countable required athletics activities" through June 30.

NCAA Division I Council chair M. Grace Calhoun explained the reasoning for the decision:

"The return of voluntary activity in addition to the extension of the waiver to allow virtual, nonphysical activity shows sensitivity to local, state and regional differences in how Division I campuses are reopening. We will continue to be considerate of these differences with wise and flexible administration of our regulations, and we expect schools to keep the well-being of student-athletes as a priority."

Football camps and clinics have also been banned at Division I schools.

Video Play Button

Some teams have already made plans to pave the way for athletes to return to campus for athletic activities. Of note, the SEC announced Friday that voluntary athletic activities could begin on June 8 under "strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution."

As for the Big Ten, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported that the conference is letting individual schools decide on when student-athletes can return. 

Related

    Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

    @KerranceJames ranks the best players still looking for new schools this season

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Updated Transfer Portal Rankings

    Kerry Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    CFB Players Surveyed About Season

    Nearly 80% of 45 anonymous CFB players said they would be comfortable returning to campus (The Athletic)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    CFB Players Surveyed About Season

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    SEC Says Players Can Return June 8

    Conference announces details on its plan for athletes to return June 8, final say up to each university

    College Football logo
    College Football

    SEC Says Players Can Return June 8

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CFB Could Lose $4 Billion

    Cancellation of the 2020 college football season would create a 'massive fallout' for schools

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Report: CFB Could Lose $4 Billion

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report