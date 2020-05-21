Celtics' Grant Williams Living with Kemba Walker in Charlotte Amid COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

SAN ANTONIO, TX - NOVEMBER 9: Kemba Walker #8 and Grant Williams #12 of the Boston Celtics hi-five during a game against the San Antonio Spurs on November 9, 2019 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photos by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images)
Logan Riely/Getty Images

Most players around the NBA have been separated during the league's hiatus due to the coronavirus, but Boston Celtics teammates Kemba Walker and Grant Williams have been living together during quarantine.

Williams wanted to go home to Charlotte after the NBA season was suspended but was concerned about being around his grandparents and other family members. That's when Walker opened his doors.

"I was debating even coming home," Williams said Thursday, per Nicole Yang of Boston.com. "[Kemba] said, 'If you want, you can always stay with me.'"  

Walker is originally from New York but has a house in Charlotte after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Hornets.

The two have spent time working out at an outdoor court, as well as playing cards.

"He's not really high-maintenance or anything like that," the rookie said of Walker.

Javonte Green was also offered an invitation to stay at the house, but he declined.

Video Play Button

Related

    Williams and Kemba Are Living Together

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Williams and Kemba Are Living Together

    Nicole Yang
    via Boston.com

    Harden Wants to Play When Safe

    Rockets star says he'd be comfortable returning to the court when COVID-19 has 'calmed down all the way to a minimum'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Harden Wants to Play When Safe

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Eyeing Bradley Beal

    Brooklyn has had internal discussions about ways to trade for the Wizards star

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Eyeing Bradley Beal

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    McGrady Talks Kobe, KG and Playing Against Jordan

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    McGrady Talks Kobe, KG and Playing Against Jordan

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report