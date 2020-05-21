Celtics' Grant Williams Living with Kemba Walker in Charlotte Amid COVID-19

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Most players around the NBA have been separated during the league's hiatus due to the coronavirus, but Boston Celtics teammates Kemba Walker and Grant Williams have been living together during quarantine.

Williams wanted to go home to Charlotte after the NBA season was suspended but was concerned about being around his grandparents and other family members. That's when Walker opened his doors.

"I was debating even coming home," Williams said Thursday, per Nicole Yang of Boston.com. "[Kemba] said, 'If you want, you can always stay with me.'"

Walker is originally from New York but has a house in Charlotte after spending the first eight seasons of his career with the Hornets.

The two have spent time working out at an outdoor court, as well as playing cards.

"He's not really high-maintenance or anything like that," the rookie said of Walker.

Javonte Green was also offered an invitation to stay at the house, but he declined.