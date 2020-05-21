James Harden Says He'd Be Comfortable with NBA Restart If Pandemic 'Calmed Down'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 21, 2020

Houston Rockets guard James Harden stands on the court during a break in the action against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, March 7, 2020. Charlotte won 108-99. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Nell Redmond/Associated Press

Houston Rockets superstar guard James Harden says he'll feel most comfortable returning to play once the COVID-19 pandemic has "calmed down all the way to a minimum."

"I want it to be safe," he said Wednesday of any plans to resume the 2019-20 season, per Jabari Young of CNBC. "I want it to be entertaining for the fans and players to get out there and compete. As soon as we can get this ramped up, I'm ready to go. I feel like the majority of the players feel the same way."

                     

