Adult Website Stripchat Makes $15M Bid for Saints' Superdome Naming Rights

As the New Orleans Saints' agreement with Mercedes-Benz ends next year, one adult website placed a lucrative bid to become the team's new naming-rights partner for the Superdome. 

Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily NewsStripchat.com put in a $15 million naming-rights bid for the Superdome on Thursday.

"We have been looking into penetrating the sports world, and this is a wonderful opportunity. ... I'd like to think that we here at Stripchat embody some of New Orleans' character and flair," Stripchat communication director Max Bennett said. 

A number of adult websites have tried to get naming rights on sports arenas in recent years. BangBros announced a $10 million bid in Sept. 2019 for the naming rights to the Miami Heat's arena. 

The Heat have retained the AmericanAirlines Arena name, despite not renewing their deal with the company that expired at the end of the calendar year in 2019. 

The Saints announced Wednesday that their partnership with Mercedes-Benz will end when their agreement expires after the 2021 season. Mercedes-Benz is also the rights-holder for the Atlanta Falcons' stadium, which opened in 2017.   

