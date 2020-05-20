Kevin Garnett's 'Uncut Gems' Celtics Jersey Sold for $2K at Charity Auction

Megan Armstrong
May 20, 2020

BOSTON, MA - FEBRUARY 7: Former NBA player Kevin Garnett attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics on February 7, 2019 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Garnett auctioned his No. 5 white Celtics jersey worn for his role in Uncut Gem for $2,000, according to A24 Auctions on Wednesday.

Six people entered bids on the item, and the money will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts through Queens Community House. 

Uncut Gems premiered Christmas Day 2019. Garnett played himself and appeared alongside Adam Sandler, who portrayed the main character, Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler dangerously in debt:

Garnett's NBA career began as the Timberwolves' fifth overall pick in 1995. While in Minnesota (1995-2007), he earned the 2003 league MVP award and 10 All-Star nods. He was then traded to Boston (2007-13) to join forces with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Garnett had a brief stint in Brooklyn for the 2013-14 season and part of the 2014-15 season before returning to Minnesota and retiring.

The 44-year-old won the 2008 NBA Finals with the Celtics and will have his No. 5 Boston jersey retired by the franchise next season:

Garnett was announced as a 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in early April as part of a class also headlined by the late Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.

