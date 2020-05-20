Kevin Garnett's 'Uncut Gems' Celtics Jersey Sold for $2K at Charity Auction

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Former Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Garnett auctioned his No. 5 white Celtics jersey worn for his role in Uncut Gem for $2,000, according to A24 Auctions on Wednesday.

Six people entered bids on the item, and the money will go toward COVID-19 relief efforts through Queens Community House.

Uncut Gems premiered Christmas Day 2019. Garnett played himself and appeared alongside Adam Sandler, who portrayed the main character, Howard Ratner, a New York City jeweler dangerously in debt:

Garnett's NBA career began as the Timberwolves' fifth overall pick in 1995. While in Minnesota (1995-2007), he earned the 2003 league MVP award and 10 All-Star nods. He was then traded to Boston (2007-13) to join forces with Paul Pierce and Ray Allen. Garnett had a brief stint in Brooklyn for the 2013-14 season and part of the 2014-15 season before returning to Minnesota and retiring.

The 44-year-old won the 2008 NBA Finals with the Celtics and will have his No. 5 Boston jersey retired by the franchise next season:

Garnett was announced as a 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in early April as part of a class also headlined by the late Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan.