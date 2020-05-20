Warriors' Bob Myers Says Team Will Consider Trading Top 2020 NBA Draft Pick

Ben Margot/Associated Press

If the Golden State Warriors land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, they will "consider" trading it.

At least that is what president of basketball operations Bob Myers said.

"Yeah, we're going to consider all that," he said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports. "Now, I don't know if the headline is going to be that we're trading our pick. So, be clear that I said 'consider.'"

Myers keeping the team's options open follows April comments from owner Joe Lacob.

"We're gonna look at all scenarios," Lacob said on The TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area). "Honestly. I'm not gonna hide this—we're gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down—that's a possibility. I'm not saying it's preferred or not preferred. I'm just saying it's something we have to look at."

Potentially landing the top pick is not exactly a situation Golden State has become familiar with of late.

After all, it is coming off five straight NBA Finals appearances and is one of the best modern-day dynasties in sports. While winning a title this season without Kevin Durant may have been a tall order, injuries to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green derailed Golden State's efforts.

As a result, it has the worst record in the league at 15-50 and is in line to possibly end up with that top pick whenever the lottery occurs.

Trading it could give the Warriors a veteran piece who could fit in alongside Curry, Thompson, Green and Andrew Wiggins, and capitalize on a team that is structured to still compete in the immediate future rather than enter a rebuilding phase.

Golden State may not be particularly high on anybody in this draft either, as Myers said there is no "transformational" player.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported in April that the Warriors will "only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team" when discussing LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Golden State to select Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.