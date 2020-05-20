Warriors' Bob Myers Says Team Will Consider Trading Top 2020 NBA Draft Pick

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 20, 2020

Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers gestures during the NBA basketball team's media day in San Francisco Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
Ben Margot/Associated Press

If the Golden State Warriors land the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, they will "consider" trading it. 

At least that is what president of basketball operations Bob Myers said.

"Yeah, we're going to consider all that," he said, per Monte Poole of NBC Sports. "Now, I don't know if the headline is going to be that we're trading our pick. So, be clear that I said 'consider.'"

Myers keeping the team's options open follows April comments from owner Joe Lacob.

"We're gonna look at all scenarios," Lacob said on The TK Show podcast with Tim Kawakami of The Athletic (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area). "Honestly. I'm not gonna hide this—we're gonna look at drafting someone at our position. Maybe we trade down—that's a possibility. I'm not saying it's preferred or not preferred. I'm just saying it's something we have to look at."

Potentially landing the top pick is not exactly a situation Golden State has become familiar with of late.

After all, it is coming off five straight NBA Finals appearances and is one of the best modern-day dynasties in sports. While winning a title this season without Kevin Durant may have been a tall order, injuries to Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green derailed Golden State's efforts.

As a result, it has the worst record in the league at 15-50 and is in line to possibly end up with that top pick whenever the lottery occurs.

Video Play Button

Trading it could give the Warriors a veteran piece who could fit in alongside Curry, Thompson, Green and Andrew Wiggins, and capitalize on a team that is structured to still compete in the immediate future rather than enter a rebuilding phase.

Golden State may not be particularly high on anybody in this draft either, as Myers said there is no "transformational" player.

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reported in April that the Warriors will "only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team" when discussing LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman. 

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Golden State to select Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 overall pick in his most recent mock draft.

Related

    Myers Considering Draft Trades

    Warriors GM says he will consider trading the team's top pick

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Myers Considering Draft Trades

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Teams with Biggest Breakthrough Potential

    NBA squads best positioned for a comeback 📈

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Teams with Biggest Breakthrough Potential

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA's Most Disrespectful Crossovers Ever

    Ranking nine of the NBA's best ankle-breakers 😬

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA's Most Disrespectful Crossovers Ever

    Mandela Namaste
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Re-Draft Values at Each Position 💰

    We look at which teams got the most out of their picks in our re-draft series

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Best Re-Draft Values at Each Position 💰

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report