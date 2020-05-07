2020 NBA Mock Draft: The Mystery Begins with the No. 1 Spot

13 of 13

21. Denver Nuggets (via Rockets): Theo Maledon (France, PG, 2001)

At 18 years old, Maledon was a serviceable guard in Euroleague, where he shot 45.6 percent and averaged 3.1 assists in 17.7 minutes per game. He's not the shiftiest or most explosive, but he finds ways to compensate with changes of speed and body control, and his skill level as a shooter and passer were effective against quality competition.

22. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Nico Mannion (Arizona, PG, freshman)

A projected lottery pick early in the season, Mannion now looks like a possible value pick later in the first round. He lacks burst for blowing by or finishing, having totaled just 15 field goals at the basket in the half court. But there is enough skill tied to his shot-making versatility and passing for Mannion to serve as a useful second-unit guard.

23. Miami Heat: Jaden McDaniels (Washington, SF/PF, freshman)

McDaniels' impact at Washington didn't quite match his talent or highlights. At 6'9", he possesses a guard's skill package that includes ball-handling for shot creation, a capable pull-up and three-point range. The question for scouts is whether he'll execute with enough efficiency for a scorer (40.5 FG%) who's unlikely to add value as a playmaker or defender.

24. Utah Jazz: Zeke Nnaji (Arizona, C, freshman)

While scouting Mannion and Green at Arizona, NBA teams came away impressed with Nnaji, who averaged 16.1 points and 8.6 boards on 57.0 percent shooting. His game doesn't scream "NBA star," but it does say "pro" due to Nnaji's 6'11" size, post skills, nose for the ball and mid-range touch.

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Nuggets): Leandro Bolmaro (Barcelona II, SF, 2000)

Despite having played sparingly in the Spanish ACB and Euroleague, Bolmaro has drawn attention with his flashy style, unique versatility and production in the LEB Silver league. He's a high-level passer for a 6'7" wing, and though his scoring skills aren't as slick as his playmaking, Bolmaro has flashed enough slashing and shot-making to bet on with a first-round pick.

26. Boston Celtics: Jalen Smith (Maryland, PF/C, sophomore)

Smith became one of six NCAA players on record to ever average at least 10 rebounds, two blocks and a three-point make in a season. Even if no major scoring skill translates and he brings nothing as a passer, he could fit the right lineup with his shooting and presence around the basket.

27. New York Knicks (via Clippers): Tyrell Terry (Stanford, PG, freshman)

At 6'1", 160 pounds without plus athletic traits, Terry is all skill and IQ. Range, touch, shot-making versatility and finishing coordination were behind his 14.6 points per game on an ultra-efficient 58.9 percent true shooting.

28. Toronto Raptors: Tre Jones (Duke, PG, sophomore)

Scouts sound split on how Jones' game will translate, and it's possible he could fall behind other guards with more scoring potential. He still offers value in the 20s due to his passing IQ and ability to pressure opposing ball-handlers on defense, but he also made an encouraging jump this season as a pull-up shooter.

29. Los Angeles Lakers: Isaiah Stewart (Washington, C, freshman)

No predraft workouts could hurt Stewart. They would give him a chance to show teams he can shoot from outside, which he didn't do a lot of at Washington. Despite his powerful frame, motor and college production, he could slip without proven shooting range or switchability. Regardless, a team like the Lakers could see him as a high-floor role player with overwhelming strength, inside scoring, offensive rebounding and physicality on defense.

30. Boston Celtics (via Bucks): Daniel Oturu (Minnesota, C, sophomore)

Oturu put together an impressive statistical profile that includes 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game in 2019-20. He totaled 88 turnovers to 34 assists and still did most of his work from the post. But it's improved shooting touch that could earn him first-round looks after he hit 45.5 percent of his mid-range jumpers and 19 of 52 threes.

