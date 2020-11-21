Fred VanVleet, Raptors Agree to 4-Year, $85M Contract with Player Option

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors and combo guard Fred VanVleet reached an agreement Sturday on a new contract.

Brian Jungreis, VanVleet's agent, told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium the deal will be worth $85 million over four years with a player option for the final season.

VanVleet steadily developed from a little-used reserve into an impact starter over the past four years with the Toronto Raptors. It's a growth process that included playing a key role off the bench during the team's run to the 2019 NBA championship.

The 26-year-old Wichita State product is coming off his best statistical season to date. He averaged 17.6 points, 6.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 steals while shooting 39.0 percent from three-point range, though his overall offensive efficiency still has room for improvement after shooting 41.3 percent from the field.

VanVleet explained during an appearance on Sportsnet's Tim and Sid in October he was hopeful of remaining in Toronto but wanted to keep his options open.

"I've been here. This is the team that gave me my chance, I think we understand that. I'm not gonna speak too much on free agency this year just 'cause it's a business and I have to do what's best for me and my family," he said. "But, I mean, I've been on record about how I feel about this place. This organization knows how I feel about this place. So in a perfect world, we know what would happen."

His notable impact at both ends of the last season—he ranked 10th among all shooting guards in ESPN's Real-Plus Minus with a positive rating both offensively and defensively—put him in line to negotiate a new contract at a perfect time in his career arc.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

VanVleet's desire to remain in Toronto paired with the fact that he emerged as a valuable contributor for the organization since going undrafted in 2016 makes the new deal no surprise.

He'll continue to play a crucial role in the Raptors' backcourt, and further improvement in his shot selection and offensive efficiency would allow him to reach an All-Star level.