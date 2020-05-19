Report: Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium Renovations Resume After COVID-19 Pause

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The $107 million renovation of Bryant-Denny Stadium at the University of Alabama resumed Monday after construction was forced to pause upon "an undisclosed number" of workers testing positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, the Caddell Construction Company confirmed to the Tuscaloosa News' Cecil Hurt.

AL.com also posted a video earlier Tuesday:

Caddell Construction Company provided a statement to Hurt:

"The safety of all of our employees and trade partners is our top priority. In addition to adhering to all established protocols to protect our workers, Caddell restricted operations over the past weekend after receiving notice of positive tests among some employees and trade partners. This allowed us to engage in additional deep-cleaning and provide testing by an independent laboratory so all of our team members could be cleared before returning to the job site.

"Our processes meet and/or exceed OSHA and CDC guidelines. We will continue to act on the latest guidance and information to promote the health and safety of our essential workforce."

Hurt noted that the first phase of renovations on the nearly 91-year-old stadium, worth $92.5 million, began in November.

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne revealed coronavirus-related concern over the renovations during a Facebook Live session with Crimson Tide Sports Network last week.

"Byrne said the Bryant-Denny Stadium remains on schedule for the Sept. 12 scheduled season opener," AL.com's Michael Casagrande relayed. "There were some concerns early in the coronavirus disruption about materials making it to the worksite 'but knock on wood, they've continued to come in.'"

The construction previously hit a snag unrelated to COVID-19 in January when two workers were "seriously injured" by two falling beams.

Once completed, Bryant-Denny Stadium will sport an improved west end with club seats and suites, as well as four large video boards in each corner, a new tunnel and more.

The venue previously underwent an expansion in 2010, per the university's official website, and the Tide are 272-54-3 all-time at Bryant-Denny.



Alabama is scheduled to open its home schedule against Georgia State on Sept. 12, followed by Georgia and Kent State on Sept. 19 and Sept. 26, respectively.

Bryant-Denny seats 101,821 at capacity.