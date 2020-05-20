NBA Teams with the Biggest Breakthrough Potential This Offseason

1 of 6

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls

Hiring Arturas Karnisovas to run basketball operations hints at a complete overhaul for the Bulls. He has already turned over a large part of the front office, and head coach Jim Boylen might be next—not just because he's Jim Boylen, but also because newly minted franchise figureheads are typically inclined to put their own spin on an organization from top to bottom.

This goes for the players, too. The Bulls could look drastically different next season. They don't employ anyone who flirts with inarguable untouchability. Wendell Carter Jr., Coby White and this year's first-round pick are as close as they come. Next season could see Chicago roll out a less competitive team by design.

On the off chance that Karnisovas keeps the skeleton of this squad intact, the Bulls have the talent necessary to leave their imprint on the Eastern Conference. That same sentiment dates back to the start of 2019-20. Chicago's subsequent performance—a 28-win pace—is both the byproduct of crappy health and underachieving.

Better availability from Carter, Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter Jr. would go a long way. Maybe Markkanen finally diversifies his offensive game. Perhaps White's late-season hot streak spills into next year. Tomas Satoransky and Thaddeus Young could have bounce-back campaigns. Replacing Boylen could equate to its own upgrade.

It could happen.

The Bulls could likewise tear down a majority of their infrastructure. And if they don't, they're still left in a precarious spot in which their No. 1 scorer, Zach LaVine, really shouldn't be their No. 1 scorer but they don't have anyone capable of leapfrogging him on the food chain.

Phoenix Suns

Phoenix's path up the Western Conference ladder is difficult to map out.

Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Ricky Rubio and Kelly Oubre Jr. are a good start. Mikal Bridges showed some spunk before the NBA closed its doors, Cam Johnson is eminently playable, and another top-10 pick could be en route. Bringing back Aron Baynes, figuring out what the hell to do with Dario Saric (restricted) and signing another playmaker would fast-track the Suns to fringe playoff contention.

Journeying beyond that point is less of an exact science. The Suns need a legitimate co-star for Booker before they can even think about sitting at the postseason-locks table. Ayton is their best hope, and he'll need to bust out more of a self-sufficient offensive bag to flirt with that stark of a leap.

And not even that would guarantee the Suns anything. The West is too brutal. Bridges needs to stick as a top-100 player, and the team has to add a difference-making free agent or two to earn the benefit of the doubt.

Skulking around the blockbuster trade market could do the trick, but Phoenix can offer only so much in addition to salary anchors (Oubre and Rubio) if Ayton, Booker and Bridges are all off-limits. (Count me among those who would implore the Suns to make a run at acquiring Chris Paul. Just saying.)