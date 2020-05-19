Report: NBA Discussing 'Training Camp 2.0' as Part of Coronavirus Return Plan

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

One plan being discussed by the NBA to restart the 2019-20 season includes a "training camp 2.0" for teams to prepare for on-court action, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

Players would work out at their team's practice facility before traveling to the destination(s) selected to stage games.

Stein added that Orlando, Florida, and Las Vegas remain options to serve centralized hubs for the NBA.

Starting May 8, teams were allowed to welcome back players on a limited basis in states that had relaxed travel and business restrictions in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same day, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver held a conference call with representatives from the National Basketball Players Association and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts.

Silver communicated the league was looking to limit the geographic scope of a restarted season.

"There's no point in adding risk for flying all of you city to city if there's not going to be fans," he said. "We think it would be safer to be in a single location, or two locations, to start."

Silver also said the NBA doesn't need to make a final determination about resuming or scrapping the current season this month or into the start of June.

Any strategy to schedule games would surely need to bake in a few weeks at minimum to allow for players to train for meaningful action.

In the immediate aftermath of the suspension of the NBA season in March, players had to train at home on their own, away from their teammates and coaches. Even now, the teams that can host training sessions are prohibited from holding any large practices or scrimmages.