USC, Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss Schedule Home-and-Home Series for 2025-2026

The 2020 college football season remains in flux, but the Ole Miss Rebels and USC Trojans gave fans a home-and-home to look forward to beginning in 2025:

Ole Miss will first travel to USC's Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 30, 2025, and USC will return the favor by visiting Ole Miss at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Sept. 19, 2026.

The series will mark the first time Ole Miss and USC have faced off in football, but it holds personal significance to Lane Kiffin. The 45-year-old, who was hired as the Rebels new head coach in December, served as USC's head coach from 2010-13.

The Trojans unceremoniously fired Kiffin after a 62-41 loss to Arizona State on Sept. 28, 2013, as Billy Witz of the New York Times relayed at the time.

"[Then-USC athletic director Pat] Haden fired Kiffin hours after the game, when the team arrived back in Los Angeles at 3 a.m. Kiffin was called off the team bus that was preparing to head to campus from Los Angeles International Airport and taken to a small room inside the terminal where Haden told Kiffin he was being dismissed."

Kiffin, who went 28-15 at USC, told reporters in January 2016 that the firiing was "by far" the lowest point of his career in January 2016.

However, Kiffin was more optimistic in a statement about the future home-and-home series Monday: "USC will always be a special place to my family and me, and we were excited to finalize this series. This will showcase two of college football's greatest game days, and we look forward to this meeting down the road."

The Trojans also acknowledged their history with Kiffin:

USC officially hired head coach Clay Helton on a guaranteed five-year contract in November 2015.

The Trojans went 8-5 last season, while Ole Miss finished 4-8.