Knicks Rumors: Jazz's Walt Perrin to Be Hired as Assistant GM Under Leon Rose

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Knicks have reportedly hired Utah Jazz vice president of player personnel Walt Perrin as an assistant general manager under Leon Rose.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Perrin's hiring. Perrin has worked for the Jazz for the last 19 years after previously serving as a scout for the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks announced last month that Scott Perry would remain as general manager. Perry held the position since 2017, working under Steve Mills. The Knicks fired Mills in February and hired Rose, a longtime agent, as their president of basketball operations.

Perrin will work in concert with Rose and Perry, and he could be the first in line if the Knicks choose to move on from Perry.

The Knicks will go into the offseason in uncertain territory. While they were expected to be among the few teams with maneuverability on the open market, the NBA is currently in a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic. It's possible the league's cap will drop or stagnate, leaving the Knicks with far less flexibility than they anticipated.

Regardless, all parties involved know they're undertaking what will be a multiyear rebuild. Rose's open letter to Knicks fans in March asked for "patience" along with expressing hope of returning the franchise to the postseason.

With the Knicks having no shot at the postseason, Rose appears to be getting his staff in place to begin the rebuild.