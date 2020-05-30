Re-Drafting the 2005 NFL Draft

0 of 32

The 2005 NFL draft is known for two things: the player who went first overall, and the one who didn't.

It's not that anyone really believed Alex Smith wasn't deserving of the first overall pick at the time. The Utah star was coming off a season in which he had passed for almost 3,000 yards and 32 touchdowns with just four interceptions. He added another 631 yards and 10 scores on the ground.

Many have forgotten in the 15 years since, but Smith could run.

To his credit, Smith had a fine NFL career, leading two franchises to the playoffs. But it's a fellow quarterback from Cal who has gone on to define the class of 2005, building a Hall of Fame resume as the successor to another all-time great in Green Bay.

There's very little (as in, no) doubt that if they had it to do all over again, the San Francisco 49ers would have drafted Aaron Rodgers first overall. But how long might it have taken Smith to come off the board. What about edge-rusher DeMarcus Ware? Or Frank Gore (who fell all the way to Round 3)? Or longtime Eagles stalwart Trent Cole, who wasn't selected until the fifth round?

We've fired up the hindsight-o-meter and a time machine to answer those questions by going back to 2005 to take another pass through that year's draft.

So put some Nickelback on your iPod Mini and let's get after it.

The San Francisco 49ers are on the clock.

NOTE: Only trades that were completed before the 2005 NFL draft got underway are included here.