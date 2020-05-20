Ranking 9 of the NBA's Most Disrespectful Crossovers of All Time

9 of 9

KIMBERLY BARTH/Getty Images

The Play: A Torch Is Passed

As a pure basketball play, this is not the most disrespectful crossover of all time. It's not even Allen Iverson's best.

Because of the one-entry-per-person rule, we omitted his nasty combination on Antonio Daniels and the endlessly memed jumper over Tyronn Lue.

But the story from this 1997 game is much too good to pass up.

As soon as Michael Jordan switches on to Iverson, the Philadelphia crowd realizes he's done so. And for the first time in a long time, Jordan is the one behind the curve.

Iverson gives him a first crossover without a lot of momentum and then swings the ball between his hands in a quicker yet more exaggerated fashion. Jordan is milliseconds late on his steal attempt, and that's enough time for The Answer to create space, rise and drain a jumper.

Though Iverson was not the spiritual heir to Jordan that Kobe proved to be, this was one of the first moments in which Michael showed vulnerability against a player as hyped as Iverson. It's also a neat encapsulation of the ways in which Iverson's generation updated basketball.

You'll notice that most of these entries are from the 21st century, and that's because players such as AI, Stephon Marbury and Jason Williams made dribbling and crossovers into an art all their own around this time.

For these narrative reasons, this crossover must top any and all lists of this kind.