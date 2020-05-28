The 10 Best NBA Seasons on Bargain-Bin Contracts of the Past 30 Years

2 of 10

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Salary: $6.6 million

Salary Rank: 153rd

Awards: Second-Team All-NBA, All-Star

Notable Players to Earn More: Sergio Rodriguez, Cole Aldrich, Festus Ezeli

Following the infamous deal that sent Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for long-term draft capital, the Boston Celtics seemed to enter the beginning of an extensive rebuild.

Isaiah Thomas had other plans.

After he was acquired for Marcus Thornton and a future first-round pick in a three-team trade, Thomas led the Celtics to 16 wins in their last 23 games and a 40-42 record in 2014-15. In 2015-16, they'd win 48 games.

But in 2016-17, Thomas broke out as one of the NBA's best closers and most explosive playmakers, finishing fifth in MVP voting while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference's best record and the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor described Thomas as the "King of the Fourth," a title he earned while averaging double digits in the fourth quarter. No player had done that in 20 years. With 28.9 points per game, Thomas finished third to Russell Westbrook and James Harden, albeit with far superior efficiency numbers.



During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, Thomas gave perhaps the best performance of his career against the Washington Wizards, scoring 53 points on 33 shots on his late sister's birthday.

During Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, Thomas would be sidelined indefinitely with a reaggravated labral tear. He has yet to regain the form that made him an MVP candidate and arguably the game's greatest closer.