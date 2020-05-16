Dennis Rodman, Eddie Vedder Took Last-Minute Vegas Trip to See Jane's Addiction

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Dennis Rodman has a very strange definition of what it means to have a chill night.

Just ask Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

During a recent appearance on The Bill Simmons Podcast, Vedder discussed what was shaping up to be a quiet night in with his good friend Rodman while the Chicago Bulls were in Seattle to play the SuperSonics.

Spoiler alert: They did not stay in. Instead, they flew to Las Vegas to catch a Jane's Addiction show at the last minute.

Vedder said the two were in Rodman's hotel room when his security detail handed him three commercial plane tickets to Vegas.

(Warning: NSFW language)

"And I'm like, 'Jesus Christ, it's like f--king six o'clock,'" Vedder said. "He's like, 'We'll get there by nine, they don't go on until 9:30.'"

After a bit of back-and-forth, Rodman got his way and they bolted to the airport, ran through crowds of fans trying to get a glimpse of them and arrived in Vegas just before the band took the stage.

When the show finally began, Rodman turned to Vedder with a huge smile.

"This is relaxing, right?" Vedder recalled Rodman saying.

Given Rodman's love of Las Vegas and his propensity to turn the inch he's given into a mile—as ESPN's The Last Dance has proved—the most impressive part of the story is the fact that Rodman and Vedder both flew back to Seattle the same night and the forward played the next day against the Sonics.



It makes one wonder what the two would've done had Rodman wanted to party that night instead of relax.