2021 No. 1 WR Recruit Emeka Egbuka Says Ohio State, Clemson in Final 4 Schools

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

The top wideout recruit in the class of 2021 has narrowed down his college choices.

Emeka Egbuka announced on Twitter that Clemson, Ohio State, Washington and Oklahoma have made his final list.

A 6'1", 190-pound native of Steilacoom, Washington, Egbuka is ranked the No. 8 player in the nation by 247Sports.

In listing his final four schools, Egbuka eliminated offers from LSU, Oregon, Alabama and Notre Dame.

At the national combine in 2019, Egbuka ran a verified 4.42 seconds in the 40-yard dash following his second consecutive year topping 1,400 yards in a high school season. As a junior, Egbuka hauled in 83 receptions for 1,607 yards and 25 touchdowns with another five scores on the ground.

Brandon Huffman, 247Sports' national recruiting director, lavished Egbuka with praise in his assessment, comparing the receiver to JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers:

"Elite body control to go with optimal size and strength, with good top end speed and separation. Physical receiver, difficult to press but also take advantage of any cushions given. Can adjust to each and every throw, take short passes the distance while also getting behind the secondary on deep routes. Strong hands, wide catch radius, will bring anything in range down. Consistently draws double coverage and bracket coverage and routinely gets open. Able to get consistent YAC. Also skilled punt and kick returner. Can play safety, with tremendous range and ball skills. Projects as immediate Power 5 starter and future first-round NFL draft pick."

Both Clemson and Oklahoma had a number of their wideouts selected early in April's draft. The Sooners' CeeDee Lamb went No. 17 overall to the Dallas Cowboys, and the Tigers' Tee Higgins fell to the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 33.