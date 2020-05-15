Former Stanford Football, Baseball Player Zach Hoffpauir Dies at Age 26

Former Stanford Football, Baseball Player Zach Hoffpauir Dies at Age 26May 15, 2020
Zach Hoffpauir, a former two-sport athlete at Stanford University, died on Thursday at the age of 26.
Doug Hoffpauir, Zach's father, told Richard Obert of the Arizona Republic in a text message about his son's death.
No cause of death was given.
Hoffpauir played baseball for the Cardinal from 2012-15 until he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks. He also played football from 2012-16 and was an honorable mention on the All-Pac-12 team as a junior in 2014.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, who played with Hoffpauir in college from 2014-16, wrote a message on Instagram about his former teammate:
"Yesterday Heaven gained an angel, and I lost one of my best friends in the world. Zach showed me the way when I got to college. He did things the right way. He taught me how to enjoy life. He taught me how to not give a f--k about what people think about me, and to do it my way. He never lost an argument, or a dance battle, and he said what he meant and meant what he said. I never doubted for a second whether or not he had my back. He was a true friend and a great brother to anyone he knew. He was a walking example of how to care for people, a rare soul."
Hoffpauir was recently hired to be a defensive backs coach at Northern Colorado for head coach Ed McCaffrey.
An Arizona native, Hoffpauir played linebacker and outfield at Stanford.
LSU LB Donte Starks Dismissed from Team for Team Rules Violation