    Leandro Bolmaro's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated T-Wolves Roster

    Blake SchusterAnalyst IIINovember 19, 2020
    Alerted 47m ago in the B/R App

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 17: Leandro Bolmaro (R) of Barcelona handles the ball against Theo Maledon of Asvel Villeurbane during the 2019/2020 Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Regular Season Round 14 match between FC Barcelona and LDLC Asvel Villeurbane at Palau Blaugrana on December 17, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images)
    Pablo Morano/MB Media/Getty Images

    Leandro Bolmaro has completed the leap from Spain to the NBA, becoming the newest member of the Minnesota Timberwolves with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft on Wednesday.

    Minnesota traded the Nos. 25 and 33 picks to the New York Knicks for Bolmaro.

           

    Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

    Player: Leandro Bolmaro

    Position: SG

    Height: 6'7"

    Weight: 182 lbs

    Pro Comparison: Joe Ingles

    Scouting Report: Even without a lot of reps against high-level competition, Leandro Bolmaro has stood out to scouts for his 6'7" size, ball-handling and flashy passing. The NBA loves playmaking wings and multipositional defenders, and if Bolmaro can just go from capable to competant as a three-point shooter, his two-way versatility should lead to a long career.

              

    Here's how he fits in on his new roster:

    Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Leandro Bolmaro, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.7M (2024)

    Anthony Edwards, G: Rookie scale contract (2024)

    D'Angelo Russell, PG: $29.3M (2023)

    James Johnson, PF: $14.4M (2021)

    Jarrett Culver, SF: $6M (2023)

    Jake Layman, SF: $3.8M (2022)

    Josh Okogie, SG: $2.5M (2022)

    Jacob Evans, SG: $1.9M (2022)

    Omari Spellman, PF: $1.8M (2022)

    Naz Reid, PF: $1.4M (2023)

    Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $1.3M (2021)

    Jaylen Nowell, G: $1.2M (2023)

         

    Free Agents

    Evan Turner, SF: UFA

    James Johnson, PF: Player option

    Juan Hernangomez, PF: UFA

    Malik Beasley, SG: RFA

    Jordan McLaughlin, PG: RFA

    Kelan Martin, SF: RFA

             

    An intriguing prospect at 19 years old, the Argentine had been with FC Barcelona Lassa since 2018 as he worked his way to the sport's top league.

    Though Bolmaro only played 13 minutes per game last year, he showed enough potential for NBA scouts to fawn over his abilities as a passer and defender.

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman named Bolmaro the 33rd-best prospect on his big board in late October, with plenty of unknowns highlighting his resume:

    "Bolmaro has started the 2020-21 season with Barcelona in the Spanish ACB, and though his shot hasn't fallen, a 10-assist game last week showed what makes the 6'7" wing different. He'll need to keep improving his shooting to score in the NBA, but playmaking and defensive energy separate him."

    Sam Vecenie of The Athletic felt that ranking was premature, originally listing Bolmaro at No. 38 on his big board in April before moving him down to No. 44 a few weeks later.

    This would appear to be a bit of a project for the Timberwolves, as they'll need to get the wing in the gym to fully assess what he offers and how best to develop him.

    Plenty of European stars have successfully made the leap to the NBA, though, and Bolmaro is now ready to add his name to that list and prove the doubters wrong.

    Related

      Wolves Draft Jaden McDaniels

      🚨 Washington forward goes No. 28 📋 Pro player comp: Mario Hezonja 📲 Like the pick? Give us your take in 3 words

      Wolves Draft Jaden McDaniels
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Wolves Draft Jaden McDaniels

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Edwards Hyped to Play with KAT, D'Lo

      Edwards Hyped to Play with KAT, D'Lo
      Minnesota Timberwolves logo
      Minnesota Timberwolves

      Edwards Hyped to Play with KAT, D'Lo

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Clips-Nets-Pistons Make Trade

      ◾️ Pistons get No. 19 overall ◾️ Nets get Landry Shamet ◾️ Clippers get Luke Kennard (Shams)

      Report: Clips-Nets-Pistons Make Trade
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Clips-Nets-Pistons Make Trade

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Ricky Rubio Traded to Wolves

      Thunder send Ricky Rubio, No. 25 and No. 28 to Minnesota for the No. 17 pick

      Report: Ricky Rubio Traded to Wolves
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Ricky Rubio Traded to Wolves

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report