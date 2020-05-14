SEC Presidents, Chancellors Voting on Reopening Facilities in June amid COVID-19

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

During a May 22 call, SEC chancellors and presidents will discuss whether to open their respective university facilities to athletes on June 1 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk confirmed to reporters on Thursday.

ESPN's Sam Khan Jr. reported that Sterk was one of "multiple SEC athletic administrators" who publicly discussed the upcoming vote.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was more vague about the fluid situation.

"At some point prior to May 31, we're going to have to make a decision," Sankey told Khan. "You've seen information comes out when decisions are made, as opposed to prospecting about what may or may not happen. I think that those who suggest that this particular date or that particular date miss that we're meeting regularly with our membership to make decisions."

The SEC canceled all remaining 2019-20 competitions and suspended athletic events such as practices and other organized gatherings on March 17.

"All this talk of schools wanting to bring players back on June 1 is one of the most ridiculous things I've ever heard," Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

However, the Texas Longhorns football staff is preparing to return to campus:

As for the looming 2020 college football season, Sankey addressed whether the SEC would consider playing regardless of other conferences' ability to move forward earlier this week:

There have been discussions between conferences about how to safely play the season:

McMurphy conducted a survey of 130 FBS athletic directors in late April, and 99 percent of the 114 responding athletic directors believed the college football season would be played but 75 percent said it will likely be delayed.

As of now, the season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 29.