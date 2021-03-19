JuJu Smith-Schuster Re-Signs with Steelers on Reported 1-Year, $8M Contract

Don Wright/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster have agreed to terms on a new contract.

Per NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers in lieu of "larger offers from divisional rivals and Super Bowl contenders to accommodate Pittsburgh's tough cap situation."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Smith-Schuster will receive $8 million on his new deal. Rapoport added the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens made more lucrative offers to the USC alum.

Smith-Schuster tweeted about his decision to stay in Pittsburgh:

He made $1.04 million last season in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Steelers committed to Smith-Schuster as their No. 1 wide receiver prior to the 2019 season when they traded Antonio Brown to the Oakland Raiders.

The past two seasons have been a step back for Smith-Schuster because of a combination of injuries and Pittsburgh's quarterback situation. He missed four games from Weeks 12 to 15 in 2019 with a concussion and a knee injury suffered that November against the Cleveland Browns.

Playing with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger in 2020, Smith-Schuster had an inconsistent season. The USC alum did have 97 catches and a career-high nine touchdowns, but his 8.6 yards per reception ranked 126th out of 153 qualified players.

Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool passed him as Roethlisberger's go-to targets.

In his first two seasons playing alongside Brown, Smith-Schuster emerged as one of the best wideouts in the NFL. The USC alumnus had 169 receptions, 2,343 yards and 14 touchdowns over 30 games in 2017 and 2018.

Pittsburgh is in a playoff window after winning the AFC North last season. Roethlisberger isn't the same quarterback he was at his peak, but new offensive coordinator Matt Canada can devise a scheme to get his best playmakers the ball.

Smith-Schuster has established himself as an essential piece of Pittsburgh's offense and is set to be with the organization for the foreseeable future.