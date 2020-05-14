Jon Jones Says 'Send the Deal' for UFC Heavyweight Fight with Francis Ngannou

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 14, 2020

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO - FEBRUARY 15: UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones looks on after Jan Blachowicz of Poland defeats Corey Anderson by KO in their light heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Santa Ana Star Center on February 15, 2020 in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Jon Jones is apparently ready to make the move up to heavyweight. 

The UFC light heavyweight champion tweeted "send the deal," responding to speculation he would not take a fight at heavyweight against Francis Ngannou:

"Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn't take this fight you're insane," Jones wrote. "I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I'd love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal."

Jones, 32, is perhaps the greatest light heavyweight MMA fighter in history. He owns a 26-1 (1) record, with his only loss coming via disqualification and his no contest coming after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

   

