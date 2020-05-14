Jon Jones Says 'Send the Deal' for UFC Heavyweight Fight with Francis Ngannou

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Jon Jones is apparently ready to make the move up to heavyweight.

The UFC light heavyweight champion tweeted "send the deal," responding to speculation he would not take a fight at heavyweight against Francis Ngannou:

"Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn't take this fight you're insane," Jones wrote. "I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I'd love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal."

Jones, 32, is perhaps the greatest light heavyweight MMA fighter in history. He owns a 26-1 (1) record, with his only loss coming via disqualification and his no contest coming after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs after knocking out Daniel Cormier at UFC 214.

