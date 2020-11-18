Tyrell Terry's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Mavericks Roster

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Stanford guard Tyrell Terry is headed to the Dallas Mavericks with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Tyrell Terry

Position: PG/SG



Height: 6'1"



Weight: 160



Pro Comparison: CJ McCollum



Scouting Report: Tyrell Terry has lethal range and touch from all over the floor. He scores with skill and creativity over athleticism like CJ McCollum. Terry should be able to play either backcourt position with his playmaking and off-screen shooting.

A 6'1", 160-pound Minnesota native, Terry spent one season with the Cardinal, tallying 14.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field. He started all 31 games he appeared in, playing more than 30 minutes per night in the process.

Now Dallas will see if it can develop the guard into a mainstay in the NBA.

Mavericks Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Kristaps Porzingis, PF: $31.7M (2024)

Maxi Kleber, PF: $9M (2023)

Dwight Powell, PF: $11.1M (2023)

Seth Curry, SG: $8M (2023)

Delon Wright, PG: $9.4M (2022)

Luka Doncic, PG: $7.4M (2022)

Dorian Finney-Smith, SF: $4M (2022)

Jalen Brunson, PG: $1.5M (2022)

Justin Jackson, SF: $2.7M (2021)

Boban Marjanovic, C: $3.5M (2021)

Josh Green, SG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Tim Hardaway Jr., SG: Player option

Courtney Lee, SG: UFA

Jose Barea, PG: UFA

Willie Cauley-Stein, C: Player option

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, SF: UFA

Antonius Cleveland, SG: RFA

Josh Reaves, SG: RFA

Trey Burke, G: UFA

Wasserman ranked Terry 14th overall on his NBA big board in late October. Here's what he had to say about him then:

"Teams are starting to talk more about Terry as a potential lottery pick than the fringe first-rounder he appeared to be when he entered the draft. Since he is up to 6'3", 174 pounds, questions about his size and frame are fading, making it easier to buy his smooth scoring and passing skills. Even if the creation doesn't translate, he's still an elite shooter because of his touch and shot-making versatility."







Likewise, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic says Terry did enough to play himself into the first round in his lone college basketball season:

"Stanford’s Tyrell Terry moved up to No. 26 now that he has officially declared for the draft. I’ve been high on Terry throughout the year, but the uncertainty of what his choice would be made me decide to push him down the board a bit. Having really gone back through the tape, I’m comfortable with him in the back five players of the first round."

Wasserman said Terry's stock was hurt by the cancellation of the NCAA tournament this year and believed returning for a sophomore year may have been in the guard's best interest. Had that been the case, Wasserman believes Terry could've played himself into a lottery pick in 2021.

Instead he joins the Mavericks, where he'll fall into a backcourt that already features Luka Doncic, Seth Curry, Delon Wright and first-round pick Josh Green.

