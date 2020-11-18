Vernon Carey Jr.'s Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Hornets Roster

Ben McKeown/Associated Press

The Charlotte Hornets selected Duke star Vernon Carey Jr. with the No. 32 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Vernon Carey Jr.

Position: PF/C



Height: 6'10"



Weight: 270



Pro Comparison: Enes Kanter



Scouting Report: An old-school big man, Vernon Carey might have been a lottery pick 10 years ago. But he can still add value to a roster with his power, inside skill level and presence under the glass. Smaller front lines could have trouble keeping Carey off the offensive glass and containing his post game in the paint.

Hornets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Nicolas Batum, SF: $27.1M (2021)

PJ Washington, PF: $3.9M (2023)

Jalen McDaniels, PG: $1.5M (2023)

Terry Rozier, PG: $18.9M (2022)

Miles Bridges, SF: $3.6M (2022)

Cody Martin, SF: $1.5M (2022)

Caleb Martin, SF: $1.4M (2022)

Cody Zeller, C: $14M (2021)

Malik Monk, SG: $3.9M (2021)

Devonte' Graham, PG: $1.4M (2021)

LaMelo Ball, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Vernon Carey Jr., PF/C

Free Agents

Bismack Biyombo, C: UFA

Willy Hernangomez, C: UFA

Dwayne Bacon, SF: RFA

Kobi Simmons, PG: RFA

Ray Spalding, PF: RFA

Carey put up good numbers in his only season with the Blue Devils. He averaged 17.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks through 31 games before the COVID-19 pandemic abruptly brought the year to an end. He also went 8-of-21 from beyond the arc.

In a different era, Carey might have been valued more highly. A 6'10", 270-pound center who can score in the post and crash the glass would've been a surefire starter years ago.

Carey is the kind of player who's being schemed out of the NBA, though.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie projected him as the No. 35 pick in his mock draft on April 29 and explained how his skill set isn't what teams are desperately seeking right now.

"About 50 percent of his halfcourt offensive production this year came on post-ups, and about 20 percent from offensive rebounds," Vecenie wrote. "Simply put, given that NBA teams don't really post up anymore and don't crash the offensive glass all that hard, how much of that is translatable to the next level?"

ESPN ranked Carey as the No. 43 player overall and No. 8 center. Mike Schmitz raised questions over his potential limitations as a defender: "Struggles to defend in space. Effort level comes and goes on that end. Projects as a drop pick-and-roll defender at best. Fundamentals and discipline still improving. Not the defensive anchor he'd need to be to make up for some of his shortcomings on the perimeter."

Carey only turned 19 in February, so he's far from the finished product.

Considering Marc Gasol and Brook Lopez added a three-point jumper to their offensive arsenal when they're well into their NBA careers, fans shouldn't write off Carey's ability to stretch his range beyond the paint.

The defensive issues are more concerning because they go beyond simply making sure he's in the right spot. He'll need to become quicker and learn to read the game better to avoid being isolated and attacked in the pick and roll.

Carey profiles as a backup center right out of the gate, and his role in the seasons ahead will hinge on whether he expands his scoring repertoire.

He now joins a Hornets team that added point guard LaMelo Ball with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Carey should at least provide some depth down low to begin his career and could find himself as a starter by this season's end.