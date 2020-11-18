RJ Hampton's Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated Nuggets Roster

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Denver Nuggets used the No. 24 overall pick of the 2020 NBA draft to select RJ Hampton after a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: RJ Hampton

Position: SG



Height: 6'5"



Weight: 185



Pro Comparison: Michael Carter-Williams



Scouting Report: A prototypical combo guard, RJ Hampton comes with 6'5" size, explosive athleticism for attacking and playmaking skills. He can be used on the ball to drive and set the table for teammates, and the hope is that he continues to make progress with his spot-up and pull-up jumper. Shooting can be a key swing skill that could elevate Hampton from role player to valued starter and featured scorer.

Here is how the guard fits with the new team's roster.

Nuggets Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Jamal Murray, PG: $31.7M (2025)

Nikola Jokic, C: $29.5M (2023)

Gary Harris, SG: $21M (2022)

Will Barton, SG: $13.3M (2022)

Michael Porter Jr., PF: $3.3M (2022)

Monte Morris, PG: $1.6M (2021)

Vlatko Cancar, SF: $1.4M (2022)

Keita Bates-Diop, SF: $1.3M (2021)

P.J. Dozier, PG: $1.2M (2022)

Bol Bol, C: (2021)

Zeke Nnaji, PF: Rookie scale contract (2024)

RJ Hampton, PG: Rookie scale contract (2024)

Free Agents

Paul Millsap, PF: UFA

Mason Plumlee, C: UFA

Jerami Grant, SF: Player option

Torrey Craig, SF: RFA

Noah Vonleh, PF: UFA

Tyler Cook, PF: UFA

Hampton was a 5-star recruit out of high school and rated the No. 5 overall player in the 2019 class by 247Sports. Instead of going to college, the Texas native decided to sign a pro contract with the New Zealand Breakers in Oceania's NBL.

The 6'5" guard had an up-and-down showing in 2019-20, finishing with 8.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 29.4 percent from three-point range. A hip injury ended his season after 15 games, and he returned to the United States.

Even with limited production on the court, Hampton said the experience was good for his development, per Scott Chasen of 247Sports:

"You see a lot of hype with college. But I'm going up against guys like Sek Henry, Scotty Hopson, those established overseas pros for 10-11 years, every single day in practice. I mean, they're not taking it easy on me. So from when I was first in my NBL games in October until January, I think I've gotten so much better just practice-wise. I mean, I'm going up against those guys every single day. I don't think I could have asked for better competition, for sure."

Hampton is a raw prospect with the need to add strength as well as improve as a shooter and passer.

Despite the question marks, his potential remains high thanks to his ability to attack the rim and score in the paint. Even if the Nuggets bring him along slowly during his first year in the NBA, Hampton has a chance to be a productive player in the future.

The Nuggets have gone with high-upside prospects like Michael Porter Jr. and Bol Bol in the past few years, and they're looking to cash in with another top option this time around.