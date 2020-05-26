Re-Drafting the 2003 NFL Draft

0 of 32

This offseason, Bleacher Report is imagining how every NFL draft this century would go down if teams could jump into Dr. Emmett L. Brown's retrofitted DMC DeLorean and go back in time.

What if they could all set the flux capacitor for April 26, 2003?

In our opinion, you'd end up with an undrafted quarterback in the top spot, six undrafted players in Round 1 and no signal-callers beyond the second selection.

Here are the specifics in a re-draft that includes only two quarterbacks, just one running back, just two wide receivers, two tight ends, four offensive linemen, 11 front-seven defenders and 10 defensive backs.