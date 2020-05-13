Bills' Josh Norman Says 'All-World Is Coming,' Talks Tom Brady Leaving Patriots

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills cornerback Josh Norman said he's expecting a return to Pro Bowl form after reuniting with head coach Sean McDermott, his defensive coordinator across four years with the Carolina Panthers.

"I feel like 'All-World' is coming," Norman told TMZ Sports in an interview released Wednesday.

The 32-year-old South Carolina native, a First-Team All-Pro selection for the Panthers in 2015, said he signed with the Bills because he felt they were a "force to be reckoned with" even before Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots created a direct path to the AFC East division title.

"The main thing I'm most concerned about and focused on outside of that Pro Bowl or All-Pro, whatever you want to call it, is winning a championship," Norman told TMZ. "Winning that Vince Lombardi [Trophy]. Everything else pales to that. It really does."

Norman signed a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills in March after struggles in 2019 led him to get demoted to a reserve role by the Washington Redskins. He'll have a chance to re-establish his value as the team's No. 2 corner behind Tre'Davious White within one of the NFL's best defenses.

Although Buffalo already has its starting quarterback in Josh Allen, the Coastal Carolina product wondered why former Panthers teammate Cam Newton remains a free agent.

"If a guy with that magnitude of talent is not on one of those teams, you kind of got to scratch your head," Norman said to TMZ. "It's like, 'somebody else is better than that?'"

The Bills ranked fourth in passing yards allowed per game in 2019. If Norman returns to peak form opposite White, one of the NFL's top corners, Buffalo's defense could emerge as the league's best.

Then the pressure would shift to Allen to help the offense reach the same level in order to push the Bills into the championship conversation.