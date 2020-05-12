Ex-Nets Guard Kenny Anderson Says He Suffered Memory Loss from Stroke Last Year

Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former NBA point guard Kenny Anderson revealed he suffered memory loss from his 2019 stroke.

He said as much during an interview with Ian Eagle of YES Network (h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post) to be aired Wednesday.

"I'm feeling fine, I'm getting back to normal," Anderson said. "Before everything with the coronavirus went on, I was going to the doctor here at Vanderbilt, you know once a week, every Thursday to just get some of my memory back. God, you know that it could have been worse, but it was just a blessing, man."

Berman noted Anderson is currently the men's basketball coach at Fisk University in Nashville.

The New Jersey Nets selected the point guard with the No. 2 overall pick of the 1991 NBA draft, and he played his first four-plus seasons in New Jersey. He also made his only career All-Star Game as a member of the Nets during the 1993-94 season.

Anderson averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists per game throughout his 14-year career.

In addition to the medical update, Anderson told Eagle he believes his former team is going to make plenty of noise next season with the return of a healthy Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

"They're gonna be the loudest team in New York next year when they start playing back because they've got Kyrie, they've got Kevin Durant and the building right there," Anderson said. "They're going to be awesome. I can't wait. It's gonna be awesome, I love it. I love to see the Nets where they are right now. It looks good."