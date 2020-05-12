Ex-Nets Guard Kenny Anderson Says He Suffered Memory Loss from Stroke Last Year

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMay 13, 2020

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - MARCH 2: Kenny Anderson #7 of the New Jersey Nets shoots against the Chicago Bulls during a game played ON March 2, 1993 at the Brendan Byrne Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1993 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Former NBA point guard Kenny Anderson revealed he suffered memory loss from his 2019 stroke.

He said as much during an interview with Ian Eagle of YES Network (h/t Marc Berman of the New York Post) to be aired Wednesday.

"I'm feeling fine, I'm getting back to normal," Anderson said. "Before everything with the coronavirus went on, I was going to the doctor here at Vanderbilt, you know once a week, every Thursday to just get some of my memory back. God, you know that it could have been worse, but it was just a blessing, man."

Berman noted Anderson is currently the men's basketball coach at Fisk University in Nashville.

The New Jersey Nets selected the point guard with the No. 2 overall pick of the 1991 NBA draft, and he played his first four-plus seasons in New Jersey. He also made his only career All-Star Game as a member of the Nets during the 1993-94 season.

Anderson averaged 12.6 points and 6.1 assists per game throughout his 14-year career.

In addition to the medical update, Anderson told Eagle he believes his former team is going to make plenty of noise next season with the return of a healthy Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

Video Play Button

"They're gonna be the loudest team in New York next year when they start playing back because they've got Kyrie, they've got Kevin Durant and the building right there," Anderson said. "They're going to be awesome. I can't wait. It's gonna be awesome, I love it. I love to see the Nets where they are right now. It looks good."

Related

    Report: NBA Has Momentum to Return

    Board of Govs. feel positive about returning this season after call with Adam Silver

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBA Has Momentum to Return

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ex-Net Kenny Anderson Says He Suffered Memory Loss from Stroke Last Year

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Ex-Net Kenny Anderson Says He Suffered Memory Loss from Stroke Last Year

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Stars Want to Resume Season

    LeBron, CP3, AD, KD, Giannis, Kawhi, Steph, Dame and Russ agreed the NBA season should resume during Monday call

    Brooklyn Nets logo
    Brooklyn Nets

    Report: NBA Stars Want to Resume Season

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBPA Not Polling Players

    Players association says it is 'not engaging in and has not authorized any formal poll' after earlier report (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBPA Not Polling Players

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report