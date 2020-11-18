Anthony Edwards' Draft Scouting Report: Pro Comparison, Updated T-Wolves Roster

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Anthony Edwards was never going to be on the board for long at the 2020 NBA draft. The Minnesota Timberwolves made that official Wednesday night, selecting him with the No. 1 overall pick.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Anthony Edwards



Position: SG

Height: 6'5"



Weight: 225 lbs



Pro Comparison: Zach LaVine



Scouting Report: Anthony Edwards feels like a good bet to emerge as a 20-point scorer by his second NBA season. He's in the conversation for both the class' top shot-creator and shot-maker, and he happens to be explosive at 6'5", 225 pounds. Staying efficient will be the challenge for Edwards, who can take over games but also get lazy with his shot selection.

Here is what the Timberwolves roster looks like with the addition of Edwards:

Timberwolves Active Roster and Average Salary (Expiration Year)

Karl-Anthony Towns, C: $31.7M (2024)

Anthony Edwards, G: Rookie scale contract (2024)

D'Angelo Russell, PG: $29.3M (2023)

James Johnson, PF: $14.4M (2021)

Jarrett Culver, SF: $6M (2023)

Jake Layman, SF: $3.8M (2022)

Josh Okogie, SG: $2.5M (2022)

Jacob Evans, SG: $1.9M (2022)

Omari Spellman, PF: $1.8M (2022)

Naz Reid, PF: $1.4M (2023)

Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: $1.3M (2021)

Jaylen Nowell, G: $1.2M (2023)

Free Agents

Evan Turner, SF: UFA

James Johnson, PF: Player option

Juan Hernangomez, PF: UFA

Malik Beasley, SG: RFA

Jordan McLaughlin, PG: RFA

Kelan Martin, SF: RFA

Edwards, 19, had an excellent freshman season for the Georgia Bulldogs, averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 40.2 percent from the field and just 29.4 percent from three, a part of his game he'll need to work on at the next level.

But Edwards offers Minnesota more good than bad. The Athletic's Sam Vecenie believed in April that of all the prospects, Edwards "has the highest upside because of his powerful athleticism and shot creation ability."

Vecenie added that "there is also some real belief among evaluators that Edwards has a chance to be a late bloomer because of his later start in basketball, as well as the fact that he decided to reclassify and is still a year behind most of his peers in terms of developmental time."

Wasserman added in May that his "body type, athleticism, skill level and production (19.1 points per game) point to a high floor and suggest he's a sure thing in terms of production."

Edwards projects to be an excellent scorer at the next level, especially if he improves his three-pointer and his overall shot selection. Both can be worked on.

What can't be taught is his size and athleticism. That makes him an exciting, if raw, addition for the Timberwolves and one who should see major minutes immediately.

Edwards always seemed a more natural fit for Minnesota alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, D'Angelo Russell and Jarrett Culver than LaMelo Ball or James Wiseman. You can never have enough good wings in this league, and Edwards is the type of player who can create his own offense.

Towns and Russell will lead the offense for now, but Edwards offers both the fit and upside that made him the logical selection.