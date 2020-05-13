Video: Watch Trailer for 'Rulon Gardner Won't Die' Olympics Documentary

KATSUMI KASAHARA/Associated Press

Rulon Gardner Won't Die—a documentary chronicling the rise, fall and redemption of Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Rulon Gardner—is set to premiere June 3 as part of the International Olympic Committee's Olympic Channel.

The film will be available at olympicchannel.com, and the debut trailer was officially released to the public Wednesday:

Rulon Gardner Won't Die, which is part of the Five Rings Films documentary series, follows Gardner from his childhood as the youngest of nine children on a Wyoming farm to his improbable Olympic triumph over one of the most dominant Greco-Roman wrestlers of all time.

At the age of 28, Gardner upset Russia's Aleksandr Karelin at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia, to win gold in Greco-Roman wrestling. Karelin had been undefeated for 13 years and previously won gold at the 1988, 1992 and 1996 Summer Games.

Gardner also went on to win a bronze medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, after which he retired from the sport.

While the "miracle on the mat" in 2000 brought Gardner fame, he has faced no shortage of adversity in the years since then, including significant weight gain, multiple near-death experiences and bankruptcy.

Now, Gardner is a high school wrestling coach who is attempting to impart the wisdom he learned in wrestling and life onto others.

Gardner, who narrates the film, said the following about the documentary and the lessons he aims to teach through it:

"This film is an honest look at not only the success I have achieved but at the hardships that preceded and have followed my Olympic experience. I hope that people watching at home will find their own sources of motivation and determination—especially during tough and unpredictable times like we are going through now—and remember that when you get knocked down, you can always get up and persevere. I am so grateful to the team at Olympic Channel for sharing my story with the world."

In addition to Gardner's narration, interviews with Karelin, Bob Costas, Katie Couric, Jim Lampley and a host of others are featured in the documentary.

Rulon Gardner Won't Die was directed by Adam Irving and produced by Frank Marshall and Mandalay Sports Media. MSM's Mike Tollin, who is the executive producer for ESPN's The Last Dance docu-series on Michael Jordan, was part of the project as well.

In addition to olympicchannel.com, the film can be viewed June 3 on the Olympic Channel mobile and connected TV apps.