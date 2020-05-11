Rockies' Charlie Blackmon Says 'This Country Needs Baseball' Amid COVID-19

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colorado Rockies All-Star outfielder Charlie Blackmon understands the public-safety concerns related to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, but he is hoping Major League Baseball can figure out how to safely begin its 2020 season soon.

"A lot of players have concerns, [and] I'm one of them," Blackmon said on The Rich Eisen Show. "I don't want to get sick and I don't want to bring people together such that other people get sick, especially those that are at risk.

"But at the same time, I'm not playing, I'm not getting paid and neither are a lot of people that work at the stadium. There's a lot of people that depend on Major League Baseball for their livelihood. But bigger than that, this country needs baseball."

MLB's Opening Day was meant to be on March 26.

MLB owners are expected to propose a plan for the 2020 season Tuesday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported earlier Monday:

Sean Doolittle, a relief pitcher for the reigning champion Washington Nationals, tweeted a lengthy thread about what he will be looking for in the plan:

Doolittle also cited a piece from Rosenthal published Monday about major league players with underlying health concerns who are at higher risk if they contract COVID-19.

"It's definitely scary," Rockies outfielder David Dahl, who had his spleen removed in 2015, told Rosenthal. "My immune system is pretty bad. But I trust the medical experts, the guys with the Rockies, everyone who will be involved that if we do come back and play, we’ll be safe and taking the right precautions to make sure we aren’t at a greater risk."

Results for an antibody test administered to MLB employees were relayed Sunday:

No major American professional sports league has started game play or resumed since suspending operations in mid-March. But some Major League Soccer clubs and NBA teams have allowed for training to resume at facilities.