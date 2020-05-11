USC's Clay Helton: Pac-12 Discussed 11-Game Conference-Only Schedule for 2020

Orlando Ramirez/Associated Press

It is uncertain how the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the college football season. Will the season start on time? Will fans be permitted in the stands? Will the season need to be halted at some point because of another outbreak of the coronavirus?

That has schools and conferences putting contingency plans in place. And USC head coach Clay Helton said one of the contingencies being discussed was the Pac-12 having teams play an 11-game, conference-only schedule in 2020:

