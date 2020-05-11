Alberto Del Rio's Arrest Report Released After Being Charged with Sexual Assault

Tyler Conway
May 11, 2020

In this April 2, 2013 photo, Mexican Lucha Libre wrestler Alberto del Rio poses for a portrait in New York. Del Rio is a Mexican wrestler who confronted Jack Swagger, who played the role of an American who does not like immigrants living illegally in the US, on Sunday in a fight at the WWE Wrestlemania 29 wrestling event in New Jersey, the biggest WWE event of the year. The immigration storyline helps WWE, or Lucha Libre USA, attract Latino audiences to their fights. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan)
Peter Morgan/Associated Press

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio (real name Jose Rodriguez Chucuan) allegedly struck, choked and raped a woman earlier this month in San Antonio, Texas, per a police report.

Del Rio was arrested and charged with counts of domestic violence and aggravated sexual assault.

TMZ Sports obtained a copy of the report, which describes an attack and sexual assault that took place over 14 hours on May 3 and 4. The woman, who only speaks Spanish, told police Del Rio's attack began when he accused her of cheating on him.

Del Rio allegedly broke her phone and laptop before attempting to destroy her passport and then physically attacking and sexually assaulting her. According to the police report, Del Rio shoved a sock in the woman's mouth so she couldn't scream.

"When the sock was in her mouth, she could not breathe," the report notes.

Del Rio also allegedly threatened to kidnap her son and "drop him off in the middle of the road somewhere," per SBG Antonio.

The woman was left "woozy and dizzy" from the attack.

Del Rio, 42, has been on the independent wrestling circuit since leaving WWE in 2016. He also returned to mixed martial arts in 2019, losing to Tito Ortiz at Combate Americas 51.

Del Rio was involved in an incident with then-fiance Paige at an Orlando airport in 2017. According to a witness who saw the argument, Paige allegedly called Del Rio "abusive." TMZ (note: contains language NSFW) obtained audio of part of the argument, during which Paige says she wants to "get the f--k away" from Del Rio.

No charges were filed by police. 

