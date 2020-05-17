The Best-Kept Secret on Every NFL Roster Heading into 2020 Season

0 of 32

The NFL is built on superstars. Fans go to stadiums and tune in on TV each week to see Patrick Mahomes throw. And Ezekiel Elliott run. And Aaron Donald wreak havoc.

All are fantastic players—the very best in the world at what they do.

But to even make it to the league, a player has to be exceptionally skilled. There are any number of players who do their jobs without ever getting big contracts. Or endorsement deals. Or profiles on pregame shows.

For some, it's a matter of youth—of being on the verge of taking a step forward. For others, it's a matter of the position they play or where they play it—glory isn't divided equally. Or it could be a matter of being mired on the depth chart behind a star. Or even just straddling the line between very good and great.

Whatever the reason, every team has a player who deserves more recognition than they get—or at least will once the 2020 season gets rolling.

Every team has a best-kept secret.