Ex-WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Alberto Del Rio speaks onstage during Kate del Castillo's announcement of her landmark deal with global MMA brand Combate Americas at LA River Studios on April 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Combate Americas)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to KABB Fox 29 in San Antonio.

The report said Del Rio "had become angry with a woman and assaulted her, causing multiple injuries to her body" on May 3.

The woman told police he "forced her to wear a dress and dance for him" and that if she began crying he "would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    B/R Staff Predicts Money in the Bank 🔮

    We break down how the matches will fall heading into this Sunday's PPV ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    B/R Staff Predicts Money in the Bank 🔮

    The Doctor Chris Mueller
    via Bleacher Report

    Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at MITB to Reignite Interest

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Booking Decisions WWE Must Make at MITB to Reignite Interest

    Donald Wood
    via Bleacher Report

    Bray Wyatt Posts Hilarious Home Workout Ahead of MITB

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Bray Wyatt Posts Hilarious Home Workout Ahead of MITB

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Picks for Money in the Bank Card ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Final Picks for Money in the Bank Card ➡️

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report