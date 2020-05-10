Ex-WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio Arrested on Sexual Assault Charge

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Former WWE star Alberto Del Rio was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to KABB Fox 29 in San Antonio.

The report said Del Rio "had become angry with a woman and assaulted her, causing multiple injuries to her body" on May 3.

The woman told police he "forced her to wear a dress and dance for him" and that if she began crying he "would take her son and drop him in the middle of the road somewhere."

