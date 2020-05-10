Brett Favre: Aaron Rodgers Has Nothing to Fear, Job Is Not to Mentor Jordan Love

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Brett Favre offered some insight into what the dynamic between Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love might be like.

In an interview on ESPN Wisconsin's Wilde & Tausch (h/t The Athletic's Jason Wilde), Favre said there is "no reason" for Rodgers to fear losing his job because he continues to play "unbelievably well."

Favre explained that Rodgers doesn't have to go out of his way to groom Love: "Aaron's job is not to mentor Jordan Love. Aaron's job is to win football games for the Green Bay Packers. That's what he's paid to do, and that's what he's going to do."

There have been comparisons made between the Packers' decision to draft Love this year and when they drafted Rodgers in 2005 when Favre was still with the organization.

Wilde highlighted Favre's infamous quote about not directly mentoring Rodgers: "My contract doesn't say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play. Now, hopefully, he watches me and gets something from that."

Favre told Wilde and Tausch that he did provide Rodgers with answers when the two watched film together in between games and how that will likely carry over to Rodgers and Love:

"I can't tell you how many times Aaron would ask, or just tag along and watch film with me. And he would ask questions like, ‘What are you looking at here? What are you thinking? Why did you check?' Things like that. And I would certainly offer my reasons. Would I go out of my way to cultivate that relationship? Or say, ‘Hey, why don't you come watch film with me?' No. I'm not going to go out of my way. But if you ask, I'm not going to say no.

"I think Aaron will do the same thing. Again, this is 15 years that Aaron has played and played unbelievably well. And I don't see any signs of him slowing down. There's no reason for him to fear anything. At some point, someone's going to replace you. You know that. I think our situations are so, so similar, but there is that one big difference—they drafted this kid just months after almost making it to the Super Bowl. So you would think they would go with an immediate need. That's a big difference from my situation."

Rodgers' main objective in 2020 is trying to help the Packers reach the Super Bowl. They were one of the best teams in the NFC last season with a 13-3 record and advanced to the NFC Championship Game but were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers.

Love is the Packers' presumed successor to Rodgers after being selected No. 26 overall in the 2020 NFL draft. B/R's Matt Miller called the former Utah State star "a sit-and-develop type quarterback," so he won't have to step in right away.

With Rodgers under contract through the 2023 season, Green Bay has plenty of time to develop and evaluate Love. If he turns out to be even a fraction as good as Rodgers, the pick won't seem as strange as it did on draft night.