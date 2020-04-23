Jordan Love NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' Pick

Jordan Love NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Green Bay Packers' PickApril 24, 2020
STRENGTHS
—Easy, smooth, natural thrower with beautiful mechanics on a loose arm.
—Arm strength is top-tier; can reach all levels of the field and throws underneath with fantastic velocity.
—Throws outside the numbers are easy and effortless.
—Deep-ball artist who will attack down the field.
—Has accurate throws to every level and will eat up zone coverage with his timing and arm strength.
—Gunslinger mentality; will challenge the defense with his arm if given a window.
—Has good touch accuracy on deep balls.
—Athletic mover who can win on designed runs and pick up yards when the pocket breaks down.
—Fast enough to outrun defenders on the corner.
—Elite at avoiding pressure and keeping the play alive with his legs; will step up and out of the pocket.
—Dominated in Matt Wells’ offense in 2018, showing NFL scouts what he can be with a good supporting cast and coaching.
WEAKNESSES
—Cited for marijuana possession in December 2019 (case was dismissed in January).
—Slow trigger when processing reads and must learn to throw receivers open vs. throwing to the open receiver.
—Gambles throwing into small spaces and trusts his arm too much, which leads to interceptions.
—Utah State scheme allowed many easy throws (screens, crossers) that made his job easier.
—Major drop in production from 2018 to 2019 with new staff (6 interceptions to 17).
OVERALL
Love is a case study in traits vs. production. He has the traits scouts love (arm strength, mobility, big-play mentality), but he threw 17 interceptions in 2019. No matter which team drafts him, Love is a sit-and-develop type quarterback, not a rookie starter. He must work on cleaning up his decision-making while also growing into a professional quarterback after coming from a conference where his arm strength and athleticism were good enough to win. Love is a major boom-bust prospect who could end up being the best quarterback from the class or a journeyman backup.
GRADE: 88
PRO COMPARISON: Colin Kaepernick/Jake Locker
