Kevin Love: 2017 Cavaliers Team More Talented Than Title-Winning 2016 Team

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love said Thursday he felt the team's roster during the 2016-17 season was more talented than the one that captured the 2016 NBA championship.

Love explained during an appearance on the Ledlow & Parker podcast the Cavs, led by LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, couldn't muster the same type of competitive fire after winning the franchise's first title:

"In 2017, I actually think that was our most talented team. And that was one where like, we're three years in, some of the jokes aren't as funny anymore, stuff is falling on deaf ears or it's raining hollow. Everybody's kinda like, 'Oh, we'll figure it out during the playoffs.' So we're not trending or hitting on all cylinders on the time that we should.

"Then of course we come out and we're like, 'Oh, this is easy, we're just gonna make it to the Finals and we're gonna give it our best shot.' Had we really locked in that I feel like could have been—cause it's only this much between winning and losing—I felt like that was our most talented team and I think we only won one game in the Finals."

                 

