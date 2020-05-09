Pau Gasol 'Got Really Emotional' Rewatching Kobe Bryant in 2010 NBA Finals

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Kobe Bryant #24 and Pau Gasol #16 of the Los Angeles Lakers enjoy a laugh during the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Philips Arena on December 16, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Longtime NBA star Pau Gasol said Saturday that he got emotional while recently watching Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Gasol said that seeing Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January at the age of 41, took a toll on him:

"I got emotional too, especially towards the end and hearing Kobe speak when he got the MVP trophy and how he acknowledged me. With him being gone, I got really emotional. It just really meant a lot to me. It's one of those things with time that you learn to appreciate things and value things more, what you have gone through, what you have achieved, people you have had in your life, people you have shared special things with."

The 2010 championship was the second of two consecutive titles that Gasol and Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to, and it took a nerve-wracking 83-79 home win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals to achieve it.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Salary Cap Will Be Lowered Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Salary Cap Will Be Lowered Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Trades to Rescue Young Stars

    Sometimes a change in scenery can kickstart a young star's career

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Trades to Rescue Young Stars

    Greg Swartz
    via Bleacher Report

    @BR_NBA Builds Every Decade's All-Time Starting 5

    Our writers pick starting lineups from legends of the past 50 years

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    @BR_NBA Builds Every Decade's All-Time Starting 5

    Bleacher Report NBA Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Expansion: Where Should New Team Go?📍

    10 cities that deserve the next NBA franchise

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Expansion: Where Should New Team Go?📍

    Eric Pincus
    via Bleacher Report