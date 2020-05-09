Pau Gasol 'Got Really Emotional' Rewatching Kobe Bryant in 2010 NBA Finals

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Longtime NBA star Pau Gasol said Saturday that he got emotional while recently watching Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals for the first time in 10 years.

According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Gasol said that seeing Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in January at the age of 41, took a toll on him:

"I got emotional too, especially towards the end and hearing Kobe speak when he got the MVP trophy and how he acknowledged me. With him being gone, I got really emotional. It just really meant a lot to me. It's one of those things with time that you learn to appreciate things and value things more, what you have gone through, what you have achieved, people you have had in your life, people you have shared special things with."

The 2010 championship was the second of two consecutive titles that Gasol and Bryant led the Los Angeles Lakers to, and it took a nerve-wracking 83-79 home win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals to achieve it.

