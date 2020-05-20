Best Values at Each Position from NBA Re-Draft Series

3 of 5

Best Lottery Value: Paul George, No. 10 in 2010

Though it remains unclear whether he can be the best player on a championship team (we won't get an answer on that as long as he's playing with Kawhi Leonard), Paul George's resume is otherwise complete. He's been on the short list of the league's best two-way wings for at least a half-decade and spent most of the 2018-19 season as a top-three MVP candidate.

George is a suffocating defensive force. Long and blessed with supernatural anticipation off the ball, the 6'8" forward has made four All-Defensive teams, including a pair of first-team nods, most recently in 2018-19. He's at 38.0 percent from deep for his career, can run a pick-and-roll and routinely ranks among the top 10 percent in assist rate for his position.

George, a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection, should have been the first pick in the 2010 class. That makes him an absolute steal at No.10.

Honorable Mention: Richard Jefferson, No. 13 in 2001

Richard Jefferson found himself thrust into a major role on a Finals team almost immediately, playing 24.3 minutes per game for the New Jersey Nets as a rookie in 2001-02. The following season, when New Jersey returned to the Finals, he was a full-time starter.

Though his career averages of 12.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists don't jump off the page, remember that they're getting dragged down by his second act as a three-and-D reserve.

He handled that gig with aplomb for the title-winning Cleveland Cavaliers during LeBron James' second tenure with the team. That Jefferson could contribute meaningfully to title-chasing organizations first as a high-usage, nearly star-level starter and then as a strategically deployed veteran backup speaks to his adaptable talent and smarts.

Though he was never an All-Star, Jefferson averaged at least 18.0 points per game in five different seasons and was both a transition nightmare and a defense-stretching three-point shooter at different points of his career. With more win shares than any wing in the 2001 class and a long, successful career that peaked with a ring in 2016, Jefferson isn't the type of player you're supposed to be able to get at No. 13 in a thin draft.

Best Non-Lottery Value: Kawhi Leonard, No. 15 in 2011

What even needs to be said here?

Kawhi Leonard is a two-time Finals MVP, arguably the greatest wing defender of this or any other era and an offensive weapon seemingly designed to dominate playoff basketball. It's not unreasonable, especially in light of what we all watched in the 2019 postseason, to make him the top pick in a "you're drafting a team to win a ring" hypothetical.

His combination of shutdown defense, unstoppable on-ball offense and deadly off-ball shooting simply doesn't exist in any other player today.

So yeah, he's a nice get at No. 15.

Honorable Mention: Jimmy Butler, No. 30 in 2011

There's a case for switching Butler into Leonard's spot, based solely on the fact that 15 more picks elapsed in the same draft before anyone saw fit to snag a guy who might be 90 percent the player Leonard is.

A handful of distinctions make him the right choice as an honorable mention.

Butler has yet to prove himself as a team-leading, late-round playoff superstar, he's never really been a serious MVP candidate, and he falls well short of Leonard as an outside shooter. Still, he has actually made more All-Star games (five to four) and has two All-NBA nods to Leonard's three. He's no slouch.