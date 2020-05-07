Triple H, Stephanie McMahon to Host 'The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures' A&E Show

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon will host a new A&E reality series titled The Quest for Lost WWE Treasures, which will have the couple search for rare and lost artifacts from the company's history.

The press release announcing the show reads:

"Throughout history, WWE's action-packed storylines have spawned iconic, one-of-a-kind memorabilia, most of which is lost in attics, hidden in boxes or even claimed by competitors. Guided by McMahon and Levesque, the series will unearth these rare items in the hopes of preserving and sharing the legacy behind the memorable moments in WWE history. Episodes will feature exclusive WWE footage as well as unprecedented access to the WWE Archives, which holds more than 10,000 rarities including Andre the Giant's custom boots, Vince McMahon's cement-filled Corvette, The Undertaker's caskets and more. Over the course of ten one-hour episodes, WWE Superstars and Legends will give viewers a unique look into WWE history as they seek out the missing treasures that have left a lasting mark on pop culture."

In 2019, A&E partnered with WWE to announce five documentary projects on the likes of "Macho Man" Randy Savage and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. None of the films have premiered yet.

This is the first foray into reality television hosting for McMahon and Triple H (real name Paul Levesque), who have been married since 2003. She is WWE's chief brand officer; he is an executive vice president in the company.