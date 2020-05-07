Giannis' Agent Confirms Bank Account, Twitter, Email, Phone All Hacked

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Alex Saratsis, agent for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, confirmed the reigning NBA MVP's Twitter account was hacked on Thursday, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of insensitive tweets made from Antetokounmpo's account that included racist and derogatory language.

Antetokounmpo's brother, Kostas, posted responses to each of the tweets that "someone hacked this account" and Giannis "didn't post this."

According to Kostas,