Giannis' Agent Confirms Bank Account, Twitter, Email, Phone All Hacked

Giannis' Agent Confirms Bank Account, Twitter, Email, Phone All HackedMay 7, 2020
Alex Saratsis, agent for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, confirmed the reigning NBA MVP's Twitter account was hacked on Thursday, per ESPN's Eric Woodyard.
The announcement comes in the wake of a series of insensitive tweets made from Antetokounmpo's account that included racist and derogatory language.
Antetokounmpo's brother, Kostas, posted responses to each of the tweets that "someone hacked this account" and Giannis "didn't post this."
According to Kostas,
Per Katie DeLong of Milwaukee's Fox 6 Now, the tweets began appearing on Antetokounmpo's feed around 2:30 p.m. local time and were deleted within 15 minutes.
The most recent post from Antetokounmpo was on May 1 when he retweeted a video from the NBA about making a positive impact on local communities during the pandemic.
