MLB Reportedly Plans to Provide MLBPA with 2020 Season Proposal Within a Week

Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic reported Wednesday that Major League Baseball will offer a proposal to the MLB Players Association "within a week" regarding the beginning of the 2020 season, which has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the same, and Rosenthal noted that ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on the latest news as well.

Obstacles remain in place for a start to the season, however, with Rosenthal outlining a few:

"Greater availability of testing is a must; players will need to undergo regular tests and daily temperature checks to ensure the infection of one team member does not require an entire club to shut down. A vaccine will not be ready in time for this season, and maybe not even next season, creating potential issues for 2021. But the development of medicines to effectively treat COVID-19 would reduce the health risks, and if the numbers trend in the right direction, the sport might push forward with a shortened season and adjust as warranted.

"Make no mistake, adjustments will be warranted."

Sherman echoed similar sentiments:

"The obstacles to returning to play, though, remain significant. The numbers of Americans contracting and dying from the coronavirus are going up in a few areas where MLB wants to play. There have yet to be clear signals that the league will be provided enough green lights to return all the teams to either their home or spring sites and that the clubs will have the equipment, tests and medical personnel necessary to do so."

MLB officially delayed its season on Thursday, March 12.

