Tennessee State RB Jordan Bell Hopes to Play Again After Having Leg Amputated

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 6, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 30: Footballs are seen before the game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the New Mexico State Aggies on August 30, 2018 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Golden Gophers defeated the Aggies 48-10. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Tennessee State running back Jordan Bell had his leg amputated below the knee, but one of his goals is to "eventually play football again," according to TMZ Sports.

The 20-year-old suffered the devastating injury after crashing his motorcycle on April 4. He hit a pothole on the freeway and slid into a concrete wall, according to Drake Hills of the Tennessean.

After multiple surgeries, he was able to return home where he will continue to recover and eventually receive a prosthetic leg.

"I'm not going crazy, thinking about my whole future right now," Bell said. "But I'm (motivated) to make big chunks in progress (toward) what I'm focused on. And what I'm focused on right now is mid-May. That's when I'm going to walk and do everything myself. I'm going to be ready for my prosthetic."

Before the injury, Bell had mostly spent time as a special teamer with Tennessee State. He had just two carries in two seasons after redshirting his freshman season.

Video Play Button

Related

    Is CFB Heading Toward an Epic Decommit Season?

    More than twice as many recruits have picked their schools as at this time last year, but they won't all stay (247)

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Is CFB Heading Toward an Epic Decommit Season?

    247Sports
    via 247Sports

    No. 1 APB Commits to Clemson

    • Will Shipley (5'11", 198 lbs) • 2021's top all-purpose RB • Picked Tigers over Bama, others

    College Football logo
    College Football

    No. 1 APB Commits to Clemson

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Michigan vs. Ohio State 1969: The Game That Changed a Rivalry Forever

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Michigan vs. Ohio State 1969: The Game That Changed a Rivalry Forever

    Zach Dirlam
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Moments of the Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry

    From the Snow Bowl to the Ten-Year War, @kenyondavid looks back at the best of OSU vs. U-M 📲

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Best Moments of the Ohio State-Michigan Rivalry

    David Kenyon
    via Bleacher Report