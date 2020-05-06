Tennessee State RB Jordan Bell Hopes to Play Again After Having Leg Amputated

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Tennessee State running back Jordan Bell had his leg amputated below the knee, but one of his goals is to "eventually play football again," according to TMZ Sports.

The 20-year-old suffered the devastating injury after crashing his motorcycle on April 4. He hit a pothole on the freeway and slid into a concrete wall, according to Drake Hills of the Tennessean.

After multiple surgeries, he was able to return home where he will continue to recover and eventually receive a prosthetic leg.

"I'm not going crazy, thinking about my whole future right now," Bell said. "But I'm (motivated) to make big chunks in progress (toward) what I'm focused on. And what I'm focused on right now is mid-May. That's when I'm going to walk and do everything myself. I'm going to be ready for my prosthetic."

Before the injury, Bell had mostly spent time as a special teamer with Tennessee State. He had just two carries in two seasons after redshirting his freshman season.