Former Laker Metta Sandiford-Artest's HORSE Game and More Auctions for $16,000

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

One fan has won an All In Challenge auction package that includes a game of HORSE and lunch with ex-NBA player Metta Sandiford-Artest.

Following a starting bid of $5,000, the listing closed at $16,000 Friday evening.

The All In Challenge was created by Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, with all proceeds going to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

It is an idea that has been a massive success, with over $45.8 million raised through Friday night.

The aforementioned game of HORSE and lunch aren't all the fan who won this auction gets. In addition, that person and six others of their choice will take part in a Ballet Barre class taught by American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Isabella Boylston.

The fan will also receive tickets to an ABT show and be granted backstage access.

Among other items, the package also includes a pair of one-year Equinox Destination Memberships.

After starring at St. John's, Sandiford-Artest played 17 NBA seasons, making four NBA All-Defensive teams and winning the 2003-04 Defensive Player of the Year award.

He won a world championship with the 2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers and helped L.A. win the seventh and deciding game over the Boston Celtics with 20 points and five steals. His clutch three-pointer with one minute left in Game 7 gave L.A. a 79-73 lead en route to an 83-79 win.

Boylston joined the prestigious ABT Studio Company (now ABT II) in 2005 and became an apprentice to ABT just one year later. She became a soloist in 2011 and principal in 2014. She is a winner of the 2009 Princess Grace Award and the Clive Barnes Award in 2011.

Boylston was also Academy Award-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence's dance double in the 2018 film Red Sparrow.