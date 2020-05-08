LA Lakers Home-Opener Coaching Opportunity Sells for $37,000 at Auction

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

One fan will get a chance to be alongside Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel during the team's 2020-21 season opener after winning an auction for the experience as part of the All-In Challenge, which is raising money for COVID-19 relief.

Philadelphia 76ers part-owner Michael Rubin, who founded Fanatics, created the All-In Challenge, whose entire proceeds go to Feeding America, Meals On Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

As of Friday, a total of 352 athletes and celebrities have contributed to the All-In Challenge, and $34,492,625 has been raised.

The Lakers coaching experience will see the winner take part in morning meetings with the coaching staff and sit alongside them for a shootaround.

Then the high bidder and three people of their choice will head to the game and receive VIP treatment at Staples Center.

Afterward, the fan will attend Vogel's postgame press conference and sit next to him before having dinner with Vogel.

A Lakers gift bag with gear and autographed items caps the experience, along with a customized Lakers jersey.

The starting bid of $10,000 for the auction items and experiences rose to its final price tag of $37,000 following 23 total offers.

Vogel is in his first season as the Lakers head coach and piloted the team to a 49-14 record and first place in the Western Conference. They lead the West by 5.5 games over the L.A. Clippers as the NBA campaign stays suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.