Stay or Go? Transfer Verdicts on Pogba, Ndombele, Aubameyang, Jovic and Havertz

In this time with no football action and no active transfer window, the rumour mill still does not sleep.

This week, we are looking at five big storylines starting to open up at major European clubs to determine whether certain stars are really ready to pack their bags or if they might yet stay put.

We begin at Old Trafford, with a player who has been linked with a transfer away from Manchester United for the past year.

Paul Pogba

This was expected to be the summer in which Pogba finally left Manchester United, with Juventus and Real Madrid set to battle for his signature. Reports in Italy's Calciomercato (h/t The Sun), even suggest a potential swap deal with Juve's Aaron Ramsey could open up.

But the coronavirus pandemic is set to impact this situation to the point Pogba will remain at United. Sources in Manchester believe he will be given another chance to become the player they expect him to be.

Privately, United know they have little chance of receiving the £100 million offer they had been aiming for.

Pogba is fit and should be back in the team if the Premier League returns behind closed doors this season.

He would then be seen as a key player for next season's campaign and could even earn a new contract if things go well. But if it doesn't work out, it truly will be his final year in a United shirt.

Verdict: Stay

Tanguy Ndombele

First, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho criticised Ndombele in public by questioning his performance levels, then the Frenchman was seen working one-on-one with his boss in a controversial fitness session during lockdown, and now there has been a report in The Times that the 23-year-old will become available for transfer.

B/R sources confirmed that the player's attitude has led to serious concern among some staff at the club to the point he really could be sold.

Their problem is finding a buyer, as he arrived as a £55 million club-record signing and Spurs will want their money back.

Intermediaries have now reached out to Barcelona to see if they still have interest in signing him. There is hope that could become an avenue that opens up if the La Liga side start to resolve their cash flow issues, but other clubs are expected to be approached in the coming weeks.

Verdict: Go

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang has been in two minds for a while about his future at Arsenal, but he now wants to leave and seek another challenge.

Barcelona have been long-term suitors, but the option of remaining in the Premier League is also rising.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has a decision to make as the club weigh up how to shape their attack next season.

He wants a new striker to challenge Tammy Abraham but has not yet given the green light for a bid for Lyon's Moussa Dembele, who they also looked to sign in January.

The reasoning is that Aubameyang might be available at a similar price and can bring a degree of experience and reliability that might complement Lampard's young squad better.

We just need to wait and discover whether Arsenal would be willing to sell to a rival.

Verdict: Go

Luka Jovic

In an ideal world, Jovic wants to stay and make his mark at Real Madrid. And the club still want him to be a success story, too.

But he is being linked with Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and West Ham United, after a campaign in which he has scored just twice from 24 appearances.

B/R understands he has spoken to Serbian pal Aleksandar Mitrovic about the situation, and he even sought insight into whether life in England would suit him.

But while the first season has not gone to plan, there is a feeling around Madrid that Jovic would only be allowed to leave on a short-term loan—at most.

The overall feeling is that he will be given a chance to succeed at Madrid and that he will score goals for them once confidence is restored.

Verdict: Go (and then come back!)

Kai Havertz

Momentum has been building for the 20-year-old attacker to make a big move this summer, with Manchester United the latest club linked.

Bayer Leverkusen believe his value is towards the €100 million mark, and they intend to hold out for that figure if and when they receive formal offers.

It has always been the case, though, that B/R sources believe he would look to stay in the Bundesliga with his next move, and Leroy Sane's likely move from Manchester City to Bayern will have an impact.

Bayern are favourites to sign Havertz, despite Dortmund also holding interest, and insiders from the region say we should expect Havertz to remain at Leverkusen for now and that Bayern will make their move for him in 2021.

Verdict: Stay

